Stealth (XST) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,516.00

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 21st. In the last week, Stealth has traded 4% lower against the dollar. Stealth has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and $1,516.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stealth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0531 or 0.00000413 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004133 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003342 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001018 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000617 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00033858 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 37,314,932 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org.

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

