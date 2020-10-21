Sterling Bancorp (SBT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.24. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 16.55%.

Shares of SBT opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $193.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.27.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

