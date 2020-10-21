Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 5,731 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 330% compared to the typical volume of 1,332 call options.

ARR has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. ARMOUR Residential REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.71.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 55.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARR stock opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $609.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.04. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.15.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 122.10% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $23.13 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.74%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is 52.86%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.