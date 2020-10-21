Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 44,929 call options on the company. This is an increase of 270% compared to the average daily volume of 12,142 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIC traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.43. 1,711,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,094,959. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95. The firm has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.44.

ERIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Charter Equity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the second quarter valued at about $629,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 213,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 25,262 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 302.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 396,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 298,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

