Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Pinterest Call Options (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 213,259 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 260% compared to the typical volume of 59,238 call options.

NYSE:PINS traded up $3.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.18. 1,785,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,887,496. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.77. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $46.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.79 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 11.75, a quick ratio of 11.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BofA Securities raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pinterest from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $1,561,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $43,691.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,665,208 shares of company stock valued at $174,643,324.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 152.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1,381.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

