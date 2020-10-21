Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on New York Times (NYSE:NYT)

New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 9,525 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,701% compared to the average daily volume of 529 call options.

In related news, CEO Mark Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $4,370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,101,858.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur Sulzberger, Jr. sold 165,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $7,534,313.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 553,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,166,292.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 350,747 shares of company stock valued at $15,653,033. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get New York Times alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NYT. Shannon River Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in New York Times by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC now owns 1,895,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,683,000 after buying an additional 830,302 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in New York Times by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,299,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,599,000 after buying an additional 616,332 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in New York Times by 583.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 424,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,833,000 after buying an additional 362,201 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in New York Times in the 2nd quarter worth $7,787,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in New York Times by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,453,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,489,000 after buying an additional 174,809 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of New York Times in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of New York Times in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.17.

Shares of NYT stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.18. 28,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,134. New York Times has a 12 month low of $26.13 and a 12 month high of $47.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 51.66 and a beta of 0.82.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $403.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.25 million. New York Times had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that New York Times will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.