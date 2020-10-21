Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Match Group Call Options (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 15,919 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 70% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,364 call options.

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $5,503,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,972.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jared F. Sine sold 67,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.41, for a total transaction of $8,037,789.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,799 shares of company stock worth $22,181,023 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Match Group in the first quarter worth about $2,021,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Match Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 359,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,452,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 125.4% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,845,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808,603 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Match Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the second quarter worth about $3,406,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $114.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 499.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Match Group has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $123.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Match Group had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $555.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.79.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

