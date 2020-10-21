Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Snowflake Call Options (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 30,474 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 70% compared to the typical daily volume of 17,925 call options.

In related news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 420,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth $48,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $268.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.95.

NYSE:SNOW traded up $12.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.44. 103,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,510,752. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $208.55 and a 12-month high of $319.00.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

