Stoneridge (SRI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Stoneridge to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $99.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.87 million. Stoneridge had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. Stoneridge’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Stoneridge to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

NYSE SRI opened at $23.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $628.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.79. Stoneridge has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $33.94.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Stoneridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.