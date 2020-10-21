Stratasys Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 3,884 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 130% compared to the typical volume of 1,688 call options.

SSYS traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.86. 29,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,706. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.56. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $22.21. The stock has a market cap of $787.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSYS. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Stratasys in the second quarter valued at $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Stratasys by 203.6% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Stratasys in the first quarter valued at $146,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Stratasys in the second quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Stratasys in the second quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Stratasys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Stratasys from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Stratasys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.71.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.