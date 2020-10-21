Streamr DATAcoin Price Reaches $0.0764 on Exchanges (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 21st. During the last week, Streamr DATAcoin has traded up 58.9% against the US dollar. Streamr DATAcoin has a total market capitalization of $51.76 million and $27.29 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0764 or 0.00000850 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, HitBTC, Mercatox and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Streamr DATAcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007830 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00235558 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00085744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00032579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.58 or 0.01294700 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000211 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00144603 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Token Profile

Streamr DATAcoin launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr DATAcoin’s official message board is blog.streamr.com. The official website for Streamr DATAcoin is www.streamr.com.

Buying and Selling Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, BitForex, DragonEX, Ethfinex, Radar Relay, Mercatox, Coinone, Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr DATAcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr DATAcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr DATAcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.