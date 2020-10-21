Stria Lithium Inc. (SRA.V) (CVE:SRA) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Stria Lithium Inc. (SRA.V) (CVE:SRA) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. Stria Lithium Inc. (SRA.V) shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 6,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

About Stria Lithium Inc. (SRA.V) (CVE:SRA)

Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Pontax-Lithium property that comprises 68 contiguous map-designated mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central James Bay Territory in Northern Quebec.

