StrongHands (SHND) Price Up 163.9% Over Last Week

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. StrongHands has a total market cap of $450,880.32 and $567.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded up 163.9% against the dollar. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and BiteBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get StrongHands alerts:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,146,017,371 coins and its circulating supply is 16,732,823,017 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info.

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, BiteBTC, STEX, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Graviex, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.