Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.18). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $130.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.06 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of RGR stock opened at $65.51 on Wednesday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.44 and a 1-year high of $90.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.07. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.38.

Several analysts have weighed in on RGR shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Aegis started coverage on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $130,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,052.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $1,211,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,578 shares of company stock worth $2,993,662. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

