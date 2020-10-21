Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.08-1.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.22. Sun Communities also updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.08-1.12 EPS.

Shares of SUI stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.12. The stock had a trading volume of 369,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,796. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $95.34 and a 12-month high of $173.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 5.39.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $303.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.24 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 10.37%. Analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Sun Communities from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.14.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $578,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of June 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 426 communities comprising nearly 143,000 developed sites in 33 states and Ontario, Canada.

