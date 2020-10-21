SunPower (SPWR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect SunPower to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. SunPower has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $352.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.85 million. On average, analysts expect SunPower to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 884.94 and a beta of 2.35. SunPower has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $19.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.49.

In other news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 10,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,406.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 80,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $978,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,298,982.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,000 shares of company stock worth $2,141,300. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPWR shares. Barclays upped their target price on SunPower from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on SunPower from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SunPower from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SunPower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.14.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

