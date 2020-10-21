Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.25

Surface Transforms plc (LON:SCE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 53.25 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 53 ($0.69), with a volume of 641772 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.50 ($0.65).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Surface Transforms in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $65.43 million and a PE ratio of -27.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 39.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 24.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.03.

In other Surface Transforms news, insider Michael Cunningham bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £9,200 ($12,019.86).

About Surface Transforms (LON:SCE)

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; the United States; and internationally. It offers carbon-ceramic brake kits and brake disc assemblies for automotive OEMs.

