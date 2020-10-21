Swarm City (SWT) One Day Volume Hits $4,077.00

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Swarm City token can now be purchased for $0.0298 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Swarm City has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. Swarm City has a total market capitalization of $254,730.45 and $4,077.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Swarm City Token Profile

Swarm City (CRYPTO:SWT) is a token. It launched on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Swarm City

Swarm City can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars.

