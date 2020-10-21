Swarm City (SWT) Price Reaches $0.0298 on Top Exchanges

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Swarm City has a total market cap of $254,730.45 and $4,077.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm City token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Swarm City has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swarm City alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00034913 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007823 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $565.03 or 0.04420724 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00029397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00282368 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Swarm City Profile

Swarm City is a token. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Swarm City Token Trading

Swarm City can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm City and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.