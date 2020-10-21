Swarm Reaches Market Cap of $2.08 Million (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. In the last seven days, Swarm has traded up 13% against the US dollar. One Swarm token can now be purchased for about $0.0266 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit. Swarm has a total market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $81,939.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007835 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00235373 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00085527 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00032517 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.01296548 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000211 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00144362 BTC.

Swarm Profile

Swarm launched on September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Swarm is www.swarm.fund. Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Swarm Token Trading

Swarm can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

