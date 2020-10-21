Swingby (SWINGBY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.61 Million

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Swingby token can now be purchased for about $0.0515 or 0.00000401 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swingby has a total market cap of $1.61 million and $986,232.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Swingby has traded 28.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007791 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00232291 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00084284 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00032341 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.88 or 0.01305520 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000208 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00145141 BTC.

Swingby Token Profile

Swingby’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,337,755 tokens. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en. Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news.

Swingby Token Trading

Swingby can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

