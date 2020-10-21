TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.80

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TALKTALK TELECO/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st.

Get TALKTALK TELECO/ADR alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.34.

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TKTCY)

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system. The company also provides various business-grade communications products and services, including Internet access, data, voice, and mobile.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for TALKTALK TELECO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TALKTALK TELECO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.