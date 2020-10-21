Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Taylor Morrison Home to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. On average, analysts expect Taylor Morrison Home to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 8.12. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $28.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.78.

Several research firms have issued reports on TMHC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.