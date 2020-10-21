TCASH (TCASH) Market Capitalization Hits $75,498.10

TCASH (CURRENCY:TCASH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. TCASH has a total market cap of $75,498.10 and $134,765.00 worth of TCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TCASH token can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer. Over the last week, TCASH has traded up 12.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001662 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002254 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000855 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000113 BTC.

TCASH Profile

TCASH (CRYPTO:TCASH) is a token. TCASH’s total supply is 88,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,200,000 tokens. The Reddit community for TCASH is /r/EtherFlyerExchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TCASH is www.etherflyer.com/index.html. TCASH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TCASH is medium.com/@etherflyer.

TCASH Token Trading

TCASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TCASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

