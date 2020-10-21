TCASH (TCASH) Trading 12.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

TCASH (CURRENCY:TCASH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One TCASH token can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer. During the last seven days, TCASH has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. TCASH has a total market cap of $75,498.10 and $134,765.00 worth of TCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001662 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002254 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000855 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000113 BTC.

About TCASH

TCASH (TCASH) is a token. TCASH’s total supply is 88,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,200,000 tokens. The official message board for TCASH is medium.com/@etherflyer. The official website for TCASH is www.etherflyer.com/index.html. TCASH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TCASH is /r/EtherFlyerExchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TCASH Token Trading

TCASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

