Teladoc Health (TDOC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Teladoc Health to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $241.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.49 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, analysts expect Teladoc Health to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $222.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.54 and a 200 day moving average of $196.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.62 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $66.23 and a 1 year high of $253.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.36 and a quick ratio of 11.36.

TDOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $135.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $227.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.07.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.96, for a total transaction of $7,378,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,503,726.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.34, for a total transaction of $1,316,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,997.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,555 shares of company stock valued at $19,163,813. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

