Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Teradyne’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.51. Teradyne reported earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full-year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Teradyne.

NASDAQ:TER traded up $4.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,528,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $42.87 and a 12-month high of $93.44.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

