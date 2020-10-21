Teradyne Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TER)

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 6,072 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 110% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,891 call options.

In other news, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 15,800 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,437,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,361,626. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 7,747 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.38, for a total value of $684,679.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,137 shares of company stock worth $8,299,288. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1,028.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

TER traded up $4.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.89. 112,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $42.87 and a 1-year high of $93.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $819.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.87 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 17.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Teradyne from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $72.00 to $89.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.53.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

