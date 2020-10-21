Terracoin (TRC) Trading Up 10.8% Over Last 7 Days

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 21st. Terracoin has a total market cap of $1.53 million and $114.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for $0.0666 or 0.00000518 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Terracoin has traded up 10.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12,859.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $266.31 or 0.02070962 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.54 or 0.00610747 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00009584 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000078 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse.

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

