Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.48

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.48 and traded as low as $8.29. Tesco shares last traded at $8.32, with a volume of 146,173 shares traded.

TSCDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average is $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Tesco Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TSCDY)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

