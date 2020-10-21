TESSCO Technologies (TESS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect TESSCO Technologies to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $119.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.81 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. On average, analysts expect TESSCO Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TESSCO Technologies stock opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average of $5.76. The stock has a market cap of $52.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.29. TESSCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

