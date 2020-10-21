Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.43 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) will announce $3.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.40 billion and the highest is $3.54 billion. Texas Instruments posted sales of $3.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full-year sales of $13.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.09 billion to $13.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.65 billion to $14.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS.

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.16.

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $3,467,396.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,451,404.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $5,540,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,524 shares in the company, valued at $12,400,864.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 15.5% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $150.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.15 and a 200-day moving average of $128.15. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $155.88. The stock has a market cap of $138.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.70%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

