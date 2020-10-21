The Boston Beer (SAM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.24 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.68. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $452.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.75 million. On average, analysts expect The Boston Beer to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

Shares of The Boston Beer stock opened at $914.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $881.84 and a 200 day moving average of $664.63. The Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $290.02 and a 12 month high of $986.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 82.05 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, CMO Lesya Lysyj sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.09, for a total value of $986,141.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 18,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.02, for a total value of $14,984,821.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,781.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,554 shares of company stock worth $66,976,511 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAM. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Boston Beer from $815.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on The Boston Beer from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on The Boston Beer from $977.00 to $1,142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on The Boston Beer from $790.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $720.85.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.