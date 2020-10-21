The City of London Investment Trust plc (CTY.L) (LON:CTY) Insider Laurence Magnus Purchases 30,000 Shares

The City of London Investment Trust plc (CTY.L) (LON:CTY) insider Laurence Magnus bought 30,000 shares of The City of London Investment Trust plc (CTY.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 327 ($4.27) per share, with a total value of £98,100 ($128,168.28).

Shares of CTY stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 325 ($4.25). 1,175,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,769. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 322.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 327.98. The City of London Investment Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 269 ($3.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 448.50 ($5.86).

Get The City of London Investment Trust plc (CTY.L) alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. The City of London Investment Trust plc (CTY.L)’s payout ratio is 24.55%.

The City of London Investment Trust plc (CTY.L) Company Profile

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for The City of London Investment Trust plc (CTY.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The City of London Investment Trust plc (CTY.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.