The Force Protocol Price Hits $0.0303 on Top Exchanges (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Over the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar. The Force Protocol has a market cap of $9.44 million and $1.24 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Force Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0303 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Bibox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004330 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00015067 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00008864 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001419 BTC.

The Force Protocol Token Profile

FOR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,488,081 tokens. The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com. The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

The Force Protocol Token Trading

The Force Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Force Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

