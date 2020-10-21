The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Lowered to Neutral at Smith Barney Citigroup

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MOS. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Mosaic from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Cleveland Research upgraded The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on The Mosaic from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of The Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.23.

The Mosaic stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.10. 181,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,165,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.64. The Mosaic has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $22.50.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The Mosaic had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in The Mosaic by 964.1% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 32.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in The Mosaic by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in The Mosaic by 1,989.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 170.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

