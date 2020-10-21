The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Trimmed by Ullmann Financial Group Inc.

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises 1.8% of Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 17.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 33.6% in the third quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.5% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 21,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 32,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.29.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.25. 5,646,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,356,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.34. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $145.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.