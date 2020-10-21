Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,313 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 2.4% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $122,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 239.3% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total transaction of $1,294,858.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,773,091.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.58, for a total transaction of $10,114,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,621 shares in the company, valued at $29,785,584.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,868 shares of company stock worth $71,253,379 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $3.50 on Wednesday, hitting $468.76. 2,212,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,265. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $437.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $382.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $478.99. The company has a market cap of $185.37 billion, a PE ratio of 50.73, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $1.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $452.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

