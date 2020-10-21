Thermwood (OTCMKTS:TOOD) and Metso (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) Critical Comparison

Metso (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) and Thermwood (OTCMKTS:TOOD) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Metso and Thermwood’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metso $739.28 million 6.33 $336.00 million $0.13 59.87 Thermwood N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Metso has higher revenue and earnings than Thermwood.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Metso and Thermwood, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metso 0 2 1 0 2.33 Thermwood 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Metso and Thermwood’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metso 10.79% 12.81% 4.94% Thermwood N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Metso shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Metso shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 67.6% of Thermwood shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Metso has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thermwood has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Metso beats Thermwood on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metso

Metso Corporation, an industrial company, provides equipment and services for the mining, aggregates, recycling, and process industries worldwide. The company operates through two segment, Minerals and Flow Control. It offers mining solutions, including crushing, screening, grinding, classification, beneficiation, dewatering, pyro processing, bulk materials handling, and slurry pumping solutions, as well as wear and spare parts; and aggregates, such as crushers, screens, feeders, rock breakers, air classifiers, lokotrack mobile plants, NW rapid and portable plants, stationary plants, slurry pumps, and preowned equipment, as well as wear and spare parts. The company also provides control, on-off, emergency shutdown, butterfly, ball, segment, eccentric plug, globe, and tank car valves; valve controls and limit switches; electric and pneumatic actuators; positioners, on-off controllers; intelligent safety solenoids; instrumentation panel; and valve spare parts. In addition, it offers metal recycling solutions, including shears, balers, briquettes, turnings and pre shredders, shredders, post shredder technology, and anode crusher; and waste recycling solutions, such as fine-shredders, mobile pre-shredders, and pre-shredders. Further, the company provides expert, flow control, maintenance, performance and engineered, and training services. Metso Corporation is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

About Thermwood

Thermwood Corporation develops, manufacturers, and distributes technology based products and software for the manufacturing sector. It offers three axis CNC routers, such as cabinetshop series, multi-purpose three axis series, framebuilder series, carvingshop series, and signrouter series; multi-purpose five axis series for trimming formed parts, patterns, or molds; and edge banders. The company markets its products and services through offices in 11 countries. Thermwood Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Dale, Indiana.

