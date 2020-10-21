TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.27

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.27 and last traded at $11.35, with a volume of 306765 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About TIM (NYSE:TIMB)

TIM SA provides local fixed switched telephony and multimedia communication services in national long distance and international long distance modalities. It also offers personal mobile service. TIM SA was formerly known as Intelig TelecomunicaÃ§Ãµes Ltda. and changed its name to TIM SA on September 06, 2017.

