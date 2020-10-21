Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.06

Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ:TOCA) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.06 and last traded at $33.72, with a volume of 59715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.76.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $806.55 million, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 0.01.

Get Tocagen alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tocagen in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tocagen by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 60,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tocagen by 421.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 256,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Tocagen Company Profile (NASDAQ:TOCA)

Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Tocagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tocagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.