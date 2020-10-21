Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 5,413 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 640% compared to the average daily volume of 731 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 157,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 101,936 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth $518,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 768,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,031,000 after purchasing an additional 182,608 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 213,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HGV opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 5.52. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $36.56.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.29 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.82%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue was down 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on HGV shares. TheStreet cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

