Traders Buy Large Volume of Uxin Call Options (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 2,721 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 801% compared to the typical daily volume of 302 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Uxin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,515,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Uxin in the first quarter worth $9,445,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Uxin in the second quarter worth $382,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Uxin by 239.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 330,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 233,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Uxin in the second quarter worth $79,000. 22.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UXIN stock opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32. The firm has a market cap of $331.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of -0.63. Uxin has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.81 million for the quarter. Uxin had a negative return on equity of 884.77% and a negative net margin of 325.79%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Uxin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Uxin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

