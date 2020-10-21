Traders Purchase Large Volume of Hilton Grand Vacations Put Options (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 2,578 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,733% compared to the average daily volume of 91 put options.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGV. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 6,917.0% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter worth $143,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 587.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HGV shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Grand Vacations has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average is $20.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 2.14.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.29 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.82%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.