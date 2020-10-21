TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) PT Raised to $21.00 at B. Riley

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) had its price target upped by research analysts at B. Riley from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. 140166 raised TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet raised TRI Pointe Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded TRI Pointe Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on TRI Pointe Group in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Get TRI Pointe Group alerts:

NYSE:TPH traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $18.17. 49,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,968,592. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. TRI Pointe Group has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.99. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.67.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $766.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 113,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $1,958,513.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,028.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 12,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $212,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,028.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,695,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,417 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,829 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,717,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,833,000 after purchasing an additional 880,849 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the second quarter worth approximately $8,262,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 80.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,251,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,380,000 after buying an additional 559,046 shares during the last quarter.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.