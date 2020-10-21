U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,707,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,734 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.11% of U.S. Bancorp worth $61,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USB traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,840,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,591,091. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.43. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on USB. BofA Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.40.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

