Ullmann Financial Group Inc. Buys 29,555 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) by 123.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,555 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $286,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 90.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 13,953 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 77,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 126,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 10,369 shares during the last quarter.

SMLF traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.38. 21,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,338. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $44.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.84.

