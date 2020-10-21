Ullmann Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,173 shares during the quarter. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF comprises 3.2% of Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $5,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PWV. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 92,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 13,034 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $426,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 13,496 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 54.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 91.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 22,141 shares during the period.

PWV stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $34.60. 15,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,488. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.87. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $42.27.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

