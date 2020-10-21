Ullmann Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,323 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,775,000. Hefren Tillotson Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 196,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 24,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 8,949 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.19. 40,660,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,010,477. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.10.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.