Ullmann Financial Group Inc. Has $2.03 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,980 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $245,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,269,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,570 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,780,000.

QUAL traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.40. The stock had a trading volume of 466,510 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.16. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

